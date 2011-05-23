TigerSwan International Receives Contract for Saudi Arabian Construction Project

APEX, NC – TigerSwan International was awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Middle East District, to perform construction services for the South Gate Entry Control Point, Eskan Village, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The one year contract consists of four projects: a South Gate Overwatch Position; Two Security Guard Gate Houses; a Vehicle Inspection-Search Facility; and a Visitor Control Center. The project also includes supporting infrastructure (utilities, roadway pavements, signs and sidewalks) to produce a complete and usable facility.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the USACE on a project of this magnitude and importance to the entire Eskan Village Military Community, said Tony Turpin, president TigerSwan International. “A project of this size and complexity affords TigerSwan International the ability to once again showcase the professional talents of our experienced staff and project management team and our dedication to complete this project with the highest standards of quality, safety and client satisfaction.”

TigerSwan International, based in Riyadh, is licensed with the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA). TigerSwan’s work in Saudi Arabia focuses on contract services to the U.S., the Saudi Arabian Government and international businesses establishing a presence in the Kingdom.

TigerSwan International provides a wide range of integrated Business, Logistics, Construction and Security Services to include full-spectrum architectural design, total systems integration, program management supervision and design and build services with integrated security measures. TigerSwan International is a subsidiary of TigerSwan Inc. (TSI)

TSI is a global leader in vulnerability management. TSI provides comprehensive solutions to Global Instability support, Construction and engineering , Training, Security Services, Logistics, Crisis Management, IP protection and business continuity implementation. TSI employs more than 350 multi-cultural personnel worldwide with offices in the U.S., Iraq, Jordan, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Japan.