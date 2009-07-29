Tony Blauer & Rob Pincus To Present Combined Course

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The founders of Blauer Tactical Systems and I.C.E. Training Company will team up November 2-3, 2009, in Virginia Beach, VA to offer a tactical workshop that blends essential & fundamental skills from both Combat Focus Shooting & the S.P.E.A.R. System’s Personal Defense Program. This dynamic 2-day course addresses armed and unarmed confrontations.

The S.P.E.A.R. SYSTEM (Spontaneous Protection Enabling Accelerated Response) is a scientifically researched & medically reviewed personal defense measure that exploits the body’s natural responses to violence and danger. This survival mechanism, dubbed: Startle-Flinch Response has been scientifically integrated into a series of neuro-muscular drills that teaches individuals how to convert their instinctive reactions into protective and combative tactics.



The Combat Focus Shooting (CFS) Program is an intuitive shooting program that is designed to work efficiently with the body’s natural reactions during a dynamic critical incident. This approach makes CFS Skills easy to learn and maintain for students of all backgrounds, military, law enforcement or self-defense.

Unlike many traditional programs, CFS does not take a purely mechanical approach to shooting training in isolation from the context in which the skill must be used. CFS is not simply “point shooting,” it is a training methodology that leads to more efficient defensive shooting skill.



This two-day course will take place at the Blauer Training Facility and on a live-fire range.



The course is $450 and is open to military, security and law enforcement personnel, as well as those interested in personal defense. (Background checks will be conducted.) Students should bring a firearm, holster, three magazines and 600 rounds of ammunition.



For more information, please visit www.blauertacticalusa.com or www.icetraining.us.