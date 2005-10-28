Trainer Bob Willis to Join Instruction Staff for Survival American Style in Lafayette

New Survival Training Program To Debut Nov. 7-8, 2005 in Lafayette, Indiana

Police1 announces that Bob Willis, a top survival trainer and national use-of-force expert, will be joining Gary Klugiewicz as an instructor for the Survival American Style seminar to be held November 7 and 8 at the Holiday Inn Select in Lafayette, Indiana. Police1 members receive an automatic 10% discount on the tuition fee for the class and walk-in registrations will be accepted at the door.

The program, produced by prominent officer survival expert Chuck Remsberg, co-creator of the original Street Survival® Seminar, is a dynamic 2-day event, co-sponsored by Police1 and the Lafayette PD. The event will be held at the Holiday Inn Select in Lafayette, IN.

“Police officers face new and complex challenges on today’s streets,” says Remsberg, who also authored a best-selling officer survival textbook trilogy that stands as a training cornerstone worldwide.

“In addition to needing quality training on the foundational concepts of officer survival, which we will approach in the in-depth fashion we’ve become known for, they also need to be trained on issues like responding to active shooter calls, avoiding and surviving vehicular assaults and confronting suicide bombers. The need for thorough, candid training remains as great as ever. Survival American Style is designed to fill that need and keep officers safe.”

Regular tuition for the full two-day program is just $195, but Police1 members will receive an automatic 10% discount.

** Additional discount will be offered for group registrations.

“It is an honor to support this high-quality officer survival program,” says Police1 CEO Alexander Ford. “Chuck Remsberg, Gary Klugiewicz and Bob Willis are top names in the training arena. Their knowledge combined with their ability to train officers in an impactful, memorable fashion is an extremely impressive combination. Police1 exists to keep officers safe and informed. Survival American Style exists for the same reason and because of that, we gladly stand behind their mission.”

