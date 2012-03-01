Training Association and Police Union Form Strategic Partnership

The International Tactical Officers Training Association (ITOTA), a professional training organization and the International Union of Police Associations (I.U.P.A.), an AFL-CIO chartered union have formed a strategic partnership to increase the effectiveness of their members as well as enhancing their safety.

Given the increase in violence against law enforcement personnel in recent years, effective in-service training is a critical factor in ensuring that an officer has the education that provides them with the best practices skills needed on the job.

ITOTA provides customizable training courses and solutions for a variety of agencies and organizations in the United States as well as other foreign entities. Students come from law enforcement agencies, military units, and private security companies.

The I.U.P.A. is committed to serving approximately 25% of eligible law enforcement personnel as well as civilian support staff throughout the United States and the Caribbean. A substantial part of that service is to ensure their members have access to the best professional training available.

Commenting on the partnership, Sam A. Cabral, I.U.P.A.’s International President said, “With both of our organizations committed to the public’s safety, this partnership is a natural fit and will be of great value to our members.”

Kevin Barrett, ITOTA’s President responded saying, “We are looking forward to a long and close relationship with the I.U.P.A. and are excited to be bringing their members the best training possible.”

Both law enforcement leaders stressed the value in-service training has on career advancement for officers.

ITOTA’s courses can be turn key and cover a broad range of tactical issues covering patrol and SWAT that includes maritime operations training, counter terrorism operations, marksmanship, patrol tactics, executive protection, and narcotics investigation techniques, among many others. Classes can be modified to meet the specific needs of each agency.

The instructors offer a blend of international skills and disciplines coupled with the current needs of the profession and are selected primarily from the global special operations community based on their highly regarded reputations stemming from their field performance.

Details on the two organizations can be found at their respective websites, www.ITOTA.us and www.iupa.org as well as www.SWATdigest.com, the electronic magazine published by the ITOTA.