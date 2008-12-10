Stay Safe Media Announces FOREVER ARMED - A Combative Guide To The Practical Use Of Improvised Weapons

$39.95 Retail DVD

Most self-defense programs recognize the tremendous potential of improvised weapons as viable defensive tools. Unfortunately, much of what is taught concerning their use is either incomplete or misguided, untested theory. To really employ improvised weapons in personal defense, you need more than James Bond-style tricks; you need sound tactics, planning and preparation, environmental awareness, and a solid training methodology. Michael Janich presents just such a plan in FOREVER ARMED.

A complete mini-system, FOREVER ARMED presents three basic combative tactics that can turn almost any object that can be wielded with one hand into a potent defensive weapon. Concentrating on simple gross-motor-skill movements, Janich’s system reveals how the “physiological potential” of these movements can generate both offensive and defensive tactics that can be used to defend against many common street attacks. In addition to the tactics themselves, Janich teaches a parallel series of reflex training or “flow” drills that not only accelerate the learning process, but also allow you to safely increase the intensity of your practice to simulate the adrenalized stress of a real street encounter.

In addition to one-handed weapons, FOREVER ARMED also presents straightforward, easy-to-learn tactics for the use of two-handed weapons and takes a critical look at improvised flexible weapons, projectile weapons, and shields. Janich also teaches you what to look for in a good improvised weapon and how to ensure you always have one available, even in weapon-free “non-permissive” environments. Along the way, he separates fact from fantasy and dispels the many myths of improvised weapon use.

“Improvised” doesn’t mean that you don’t need a plan. It means that you need a sound system of skills and tactics that you can use to transform ordinary objects into powerful defensive tools. FOREVER ARMED provides that system and deserves a prominent place in your training library.

Michael Janich has been a student and teacher of the martial arts and practical self-defense for more than 30 years. The author or co-author of 12 books and 15 instructional videos on personal defense, combat shooting, and other topics, Janich has also been published in more than a dozen magazines. A decorated U.S. Army veteran and former DoD intelligence officer, Janich also has 10 years of experience producing instructional videos for the tactical industry.

Janich is the founder of the Martial Blade Concepts (MBC) system of edged-weapon tactics and is currently a Category Manager for BLACKHAWK! Products Group®, overseeing their knife and tactical flashlight categories.

As a partner in Stay Safe Media, Janich is committed to applying his decades of experience and critical analytical skills to the task of offering only the best, hand-picked instructional materials and training resources to Stay Safe’s customers.

Michael Rigg is an accomplished videographer and editor with years of experience in the performing arts. A former lighting designer and stage manager, Rigg is an expert in lighting effects, audio, and both stage and location production.

During the 1980’s and 1990’s, Rigg specialized in the configuration and sale of professional video and film equipment, providing state-of-the art equipment to broadcast news crews, network television professionals, independent producers, and studios.

After developing an avid interest in personal defense skills, Rigg began training with Michael Janich in the MBC system and ultimately became the first fully certified MBC Instructor. During that period of study, Rigg began working directly in the tactical industry, shooting and producing dozens of best-selling instructional video titles. His combative skill set not only gives him exceptional insight into the production of best-in-class instructional videos, it has earned him the respect and trust of the many industry-leading authors and instructors with whom he has worked.

