AST Offers New Versions of EVOC-101 Web Online Driver Training

Murray, UT, – Applied Simulation Technologies, Inc. (AST) has added new variations on EVOC-101 Web™, a proven online driver training program. The new versions address specific training needs of the emergency vehicle response community. AST created EVOC-101 Web™ to provide convenient online training for police and emergency vehicle drivers. It has been shown to improve driver performance scores and reduce accidents.

The new versions expand on past offerings with variations that include ambulance-specific training and the addition of a module to address attention and distraction. Specific training issues addressed by prior versions include policy that does not allow for travel in oncoming lanes, use of the metric system for international users, and translation to French for customers in Canada. In addition, AST offers branding of the program for those customers seeking a product with a custom look.

“EVOC-101 Web’s success is measured by its ability to change behavior of emergency drivers by giving them a heightened awareness of the hazards encountered when running lights and siren. Its popularity induced requests from customers for modifications,” said Reginald Welles, President & CEO of AST. “The flexibility in our instructional design strategy allows EVOC-101 Web to be a solution that is custom-fit to meet our customer’s unique training requirements,” Welles said.

About Applied Simulation Technologies

AST develops online, simulator-based, and custom driver training solutions for police, emergency response, commercial truck, fleet, and teen drivers. AST combines extensive experience in instructional and simulator systems design with knowledgeable subject matter experts to create training solutions that have been proven to train safer drivers and reduce accidents. Further information may be obtained at AST’s website: www.appliedsimtech.com.