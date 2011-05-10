The PoliceOne Academy Receives Approval from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy and Nevada P.O.S.T.

SAN FRANCISCO – Police1.com , the leading online resource for the law enforcement community, is proud to announce that the Police1 Academy , a comprehensive online training video library for law enforcement agencies, is now approved by both the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy and the Nevada P.O.S.T.

The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy has approved the Police1 Academy, in conjunction with Calibre Press, for Continuing Law Enforcement Education (CLEE) credits. For more information visit the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy online at http://www.sccja.sc.gov/ .

In addition, Police1 Academy courses are now approved, under approval #M244001, towards the mandatory annual continuing education training requirements outlined by the Nevada Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.). For more details, please log onto the Nevada P.O.S.T. website at http://www.post.state.nv.us/.

The Police1 Academy , which launched in January 2011, now serves 50 departments in 28 states and is in the process of securing more state certifications. It is operated in partnership with Calibre Press , the top provider of law enforcement training nationwide, including the Street Survival Seminar.

With more than 400 high-definition training videos from leading law enforcement experts, the Police1 Academy offers departments cost-effective access to top-quality police training for an annual subscription based on agency size. All 400 training videos are accompanied by detailed lesson plans, covering topics ranging from defensive tactics to leadership.

“The approval of the Police1 Academy by these two respected law enforcement bodies is paving the way for a revolutionized and cost-effective method of training among departments,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Police1. “The rapid growth of the Academy thus far is a testament to the importance of a budget-friendly, quality training solution for departments across the country.”

Submit a request online or call (800) 323-0037 to get free preview access to the Police1 Academy for your department. To learn more about Police1 Academy , visit http://www.PoliceOneAcademy.com/.

To inquire about approval in your state, contact Nicole Forzano at (415) 962-8341.