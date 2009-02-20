Guidance Software Expands EnCase® Training OnDemand Offering with New eDiscovery and Computer Forensics Courses

New EnCase® Training OnDemand courses help organizations maximize their use of EnCase technology with training available anytime and anywhere

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidance Software Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID), the World Leader in Digital Investigations™, today announced new EnCase® Training OnDemand courses in eDiscovery and computer forensics, broadening its range of course offerings that allow EnCase customers worldwide to train anywhere, at their own convenience.

Over the past decade, Guidance Software has trained more than 28,000 corporate, government agency and law enforcement professionals in classrooms all around the world. This continued expansion of online course offerings gives students a flexible and cost-efficient way to acquire essential skills and ensure they remain up-to-date on current practices in digital investigations and eDiscovery. The two new on demand offerings are:

• EnCase® eDiscovery OnDemand: Today’s business litigation almost always involves some form of electronic evidence discovery. In many cases electronic mail, documents or other digital files are the clearest forms of evidence. This course provides essential hands-on training in EnCase eDiscovery in the corporate arena.

• EnCase® Forensic II OnDemand: This course is designed for examiners with strong computer skills, prior computer forensics training, and experience using EnCase Forensic software. It builds upon proficiencies acquired in the EnCase Computer Forensics I course and enhances the examiner’s ability to work efficiently through the unique features of EnCase Forensic.

“With today’s economic concerns, EnCase OnDemand training provides customers training flexibility, and the ability to stay current on digital investigation practices without the need to incur travel expenses or be away from the office,” said Al Hobbs, Vice President of Training for Guidance Software. “Students who choose this option receive the same world-class training, the same direct access to instructors through email and instructor-led NetMeetings, and the same EnCase certificate of completion.”

Guidance Software developed EnCase Training OnDemand for professionals in law enforcement, IT, legal departments and government agencies who need to remain onsite due to investigation demands, budget cuts or staffing concerns, but also need to prepare credible testimonies for digital investigations. With remote access to EnCase training, examiners can get the critical training they need to do their jobs effectively, from anywhere in the world, at any time.

Guidance Software is recognized worldwide as the industry leader in digital investigative solutions. Its EnCase(r) platform provides the foundation for government, corporate and law enforcement organizations to conduct thorough, network-enabled, and court-validated computer investigations of any kind, such as responding to eDiscovery requests, conducting internal investigations, responding to regulatory inquiries or performing data and compliance auditing - all while maintaining the integrity of the data. There are more than 30,000 licensed users of the EnCase technology worldwide, and thousands attend Guidance Software’s renowned training programs annually. Validated by numerous courts, corporate legal departments, government agencies and law enforcement organizations worldwide, EnCase has been honored with industry awards and recognition from eWEEK, SC Magazine, Network Computing, and the Socha-Gelbmann survey. For more information about Guidance Software, visit www.guidancesoftware.com.