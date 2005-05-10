Institute for the Prevention of In-Custody Deaths Announces Comprehensive Identification Program

Henderson, NV - The Institute for the Prevention of In-Custody Deaths announced today that it will provide tuition-free, comprehensive training courses aimed at the identification, prevention, management, and investigation of sudden and in-custody deaths.

“The latest reliable scientific and medical research concerning sudden and in-custody deaths will be shared with the criminal justice, medical, and correctional communities demonstrating that the primary causes of death in almost 100% of these events are illegal drugs, pre-existing medical conditions, or other related issues and not the improper use-of-force or the misuse of restraint or other defensive tools or tactics used by those attempting to restrain the individuals,” says Institute president, John G. Peters, Jr., Ph.D. “Restraint, pepper spray, stun guns, and so forth have received massive negative attention due to a lack of factual research and accurate information.”

Peters continued, “Sudden and in-custody deaths have existed for hundreds of years, and are not new phenomena. The Institute was created to inform, educate, and offer the latest in medical and legal research about these unfortunate situations, and to provide up-to-date training and operational guidance for officers to identify high-risk individuals thus avoiding or preventing these deaths, or thoroughly and accurately investigating and reporting a sudden death event.”

Training courses will be available to police officers, correctional officers, emergency medical professionals, medical doctors, medical examiners, lawyers, and government officials, and will include a history of in-custody deaths, training issues, use-of-force standards, policy issues, and the latest reliable medical research about agitated and excited delirium, exhaustive mania, neuroleptic malignant syndrome, cocaine-associated rhabdomyolysis, metabolic acidosis, prescription drugs, alcohol, and asphyxia issues. Investigation techniques relating to sudden and in-custody deaths will also be presented, plus the providing of policies and operational guidance on this and related issues.

The primary goals of the program are to provide a turn-key, cost effective, officer-level training program and department guidance enabling attendees to return to their respective agencies to easily and efficiently instruct their officers and others in strategies to avoid and/or prevent sudden and in-custody deaths by identifying sudden death behaviors, actions to be taken upon identification, managing the incident, and its aftermath, etc.

The first tuition-free, eight-hour instructor courses are being hosted on August 1, 2005 by Chief Michael Bicking, West Chester (PA) University Police Department; and on August 15, 2005 by Chief Jose A. Elique, University of Nevada, Las Vegas (NV) Department of Public Safety.

About IPICD The Institute for the Prevention of In-Custody Deaths, Inc. is funded by grants, tuition-based training courses focusing on suicide-by-cop research, jail suicides, force and restraint issues, force tools and techniques, plus sales of DVDs, training materials, books, and individual memberships. Dr. Peters, a former police administrator, deputy sheriff, and police officer, has over 26 years of criminal justice training experience, and is frequently called upon to be an expert witness, and has been judicially-qualified in federal, state, and international courts. An author of more than 125 articles, 6 books, and 30 informational videos, he serves as the Institute’s president and chief learning officer.

For more information about the Institute and its programs, please visit www.ipicd.com (after June 1, 2005), or call toll-free: 866.944.4723.