Trident Concepts, LLC Training Courses

Trident Concepts, LLC provides our clients with a full spectrum of weapons and tactics training necessary to address the challenging needs of modern warfare and personal defense. We will accept no less than providing our clients with the best instructors and training available. Our staff members recognizes the lives of our clients depends on their instructional ability, experience base and core doctrine. Therefore, it is our goal to ensure the highest state of combat readiness for individuals that may be called into harms way or face high risks on a daily basis.

Our roots come from Naval Special Warfare and we bring the same high intensity mindset and success to our training programs. By comprising a staff of diverse and professional military/LEO instructors who are experts in their own field to collectively design programs we provide training to meet the evolving threat head on. Bringing the same high intensity mind set and success from NSW to our training programs, TriCon has been recognized as an industry leader by various federal, state and local units.

Core capabilities:

We have built our reputation by providing realistic and effective training that has been proven reliable in combat. That reputation focuses on two key strengths; first, the realistic application of service handguns, carbines and rifles in battle settings and second, the assimilation of team concepts in various tactical settings.

Lists of services:

Weapons training:

Combative Pistol (CP1), 2 days

Combative Pistol 2 (CP2), 2 days

Combative Carbine 2 (CC2), 2 days

Operator Level Courses, 3 days

Instructor Level Courses, 4 days

Combat Readiness Course (CRC), 5 days

Tactics training:

Operational Team Tactics, Basic (OTTB), 3 days

Operational Team Tactics, Intermediate (OTTI), 5 days

Operational Team Tactics, Advance (OTTA), 5 days

Active Hostage Rescue (AHR), 3 days

Dynamic Vehicle Tactics (DVT), 3 days

Urban Warfare Operations (UWO), 3 days

Organizations interested in training with TriCon should contact us at the numbers listed below.

Trident Concepts, LLC

PO Box 11955

Prescott, AZ 86304-1955

www.tridentconcepts.com 928-925-7038