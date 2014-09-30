SWAT OFFICERS EXPERIENCE FIRST-HAND TRAINING BENEFITS OF THE TARGABOT THE WORLD’S MOST ADVANCED ROBOTIC TARGET

(Fort Wayne, Indiana) - “I’ll tell you what, you have done law enforcement a great service in providing a training tool like the TARGABOT,” said a SWAT officer, upon completing his competition round at the 2014 Indiana SWAT Challenge.

Invited by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, host agency for the 2014 Indiana SWAT Challenge, Targamite participated in the training competition by serving as a sponsor and by including its Targabots on the match field. Held on Range 51 at the Camp Atterbury Joint Maneuver Training Center in Edinburgh, Indiana, September 3-5th, the SWAT Challenge featured the Targabot on two separate days in a variety of contexts to some 100 SWAT officers representing 16 different teams.

Well-aware that live threats don’t stand still, police are finding the TARGABOT to be an ideal training tool. Designed specifically to enhance rapid target acquisition skills, it is the worlds most advanced robotic target. Its purpose is to build muscle memory and to develop keen visual acuity, both of which lead to swift and effective engagement of a target when things begin moving erratically out there. “Awesome! Great system!” another participating SWAT officer commented, “Poor muscle memory can get you killed and the TARGABOT can help prevent that tragedy.”

ABOUT TARGAMITE LLC

Targamite LLC is a robotics company producing advanced tactical training platforms, including portable, computer-controlled target systems, with both predictable and unpredictable behavioral characteristics, for law enforcement, the armed forces, tactical training, and elite shooter communities worldwide.