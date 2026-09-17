What fleet managers need to know about Setina’s next-generation vehicle console

Fleet managers work at the intersection of officer needs, equipment demands and operational constraints. Every decision must balance durability, installation time, compatibility with existing gear and total cost of ownership. A patrol-vehicle console impacts all these factors.

Setina’s next-generation police vehicle console was engineered with those realities in mind. Built from aircraft-grade aluminum and shaped around extensive real-world feedback, the system gives agencies a safer, more ergonomic and more adaptable interior workspace — without increasing installation complexity or forcing equipment replacement.

The Q&A focuses on the questions fleet managers and upfitters most often ask when evaluating a console system.

How does this console improve safety and reduce interior injury points?

Interior cabin interference is one of the biggest complaints agencies hear: duty belts striking hard surfaces, holsters wearing down, and officers making contact with equipment during sudden movements or collisions. Setina addresses this with a dedicated duty-belt and sidearm cutout that creates clearance where it is most needed.

Smoother interior surfaces and an ergonomic layout reduce impact points throughout the cabin. Combined with aircraft-grade aluminum construction — which maintains strength without unnecessary bulk — the design supports safer movement and lowers the likelihood of interior injuries.

For agencies using Setina’s SmartBelt system, the console can also display status alerts when a detainee becomes unsecured in the rear seat, improving situational awareness without adding separate hardware.

How does the console support long-term officer comfort?

Comfort is not just an officer issue — it’s also a fleet concern when it drives complaints, refits or injuries.

Setina includes a swivel armrest to support posture during driving and report writing. The belt/sidearm cutout reduces pressure points that lead to discomfort on long shifts. Equipment placement zones are designed so radios, control heads and accessories remain accessible within natural reach paths, reducing the need for officers to twist or shift awkwardly.

For fleet teams, improved ergonomics translate into fewer modification requests and a more consistent, complaint-free interior layout across the fleet.

Will this console accommodate our current and future equipment?

Compatibility is a top priority for fleet managers juggling mixed vehicle years, multiple radio platforms and a range of installed accessories. Setina’s system supports that reality in three ways:



Two body configurations: A deep-body console for agencies with larger radio heads or mounting hardware, and a wide-and-deep version for departments that run multiple control heads side-by-side.

Faceplate adaptability: Integrates with faceplates from major manufacturers so agencies don’t need to replace existing hardware.

Mounting flexibility: Supports keyboards, laptop mounts, communication devices and modular accessories.

This adaptability lets agencies standardize the interior layout across midsize SUVs, full-size SUVs and trucks without reengineering their equipment stack.

How durable is the construction?

Fleet managers know that interior components experience constant wear — holsters, boots, metal equipment and rapid ingress/egress all add up.

The console’s aircraft-grade aluminum frame delivers long-term structural durability while keeping overall weight down. The black powder-coat finish resists abrasion and corrosion, helping the console maintain a clean and professional appearance through years of heavy use.

Durability reduces lifecycle costs, minimizes repairs and reduces the frequency of equipment replacements across the fleet.

What accessory options are available to fit our agency’s needs?

The console supports a wide range of standard and optional configurations, allowing fleets to match equipment to unit function without sourcing custom work.

Included and optional features include:



Large dual cup holders

USB and 12V power ports

Red/white map lights for night operations

Secure small-arms storage

Integration with Setina’s SmartBelt indicator

These options fit cleanly within the console structure, keeping the workspace organized while preserving legroom and officer movement.

How does this console affect installation time and fleet workflow?

Setina’s no-drill mounting system is one of the most fleet-friendly aspects of the design. It reduces installation time, eliminates the need for permanent vehicle modifications and allows upfitters to repeat consistent installs across multiple vehicle types.

For agencies managing seasonal turnover, new-model transitions or multi-unit upfits, faster installation contributes directly to operational readiness and reduces labor hours. Standardized mounting also simplifies future reconfigurations, such as radio upgrades or the addition of new accessories.

What vehicles does the console fit?

The console is compatible with common patrol platforms, including:



Ford Utility and F-150

Chevrolet Tahoe and 1500

Dodge Durango and Ram 1500

With both deep-body and wide-and-deep configurations available, fleet teams can outfit different vehicle classes using the same core system.

How does this console help fleets plan for the long term?

Technology inside patrol vehicles continues to evolve, and equipment footprints shift regularly. Setina’s console supports future needs through:



Modular accessory options

Faceplate compatibility

Two body size configurations

Durable materials that extend the console lifecycle

For fleet managers, this means fewer replacements, fewer work-arounds and a more predictable path for future upgrades — all while maintaining a consistent ergonomic layout across vehicles.

A fleet-ready console built for real operational demands

Setina’s next-generation console was engineered to meet the daily realities of fleet operations and patrol work. From safer interior shaping to stronger materials, easier installs and broad equipment compatibility, the system gives agencies a reliable platform that supports both the officer and the fleet teams that keep vehicles running.

It is a console designed not just for today’s equipment, but for the practical, long-term needs of law enforcement fleets.

For more information, visit https://setina.com/.

