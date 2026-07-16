Photo of the Week: Seattle PD puts officer feedback in the driver’s seat

Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Vehicles Week, which explores how patrol vehicles have become one of the most important tools officers use every shift. Throughout the series, we’ll examine vehicle interiors, fleet trends, officer feedback and practical resources to better understand how today’s patrol vehicles are evolving to support policing. Thanks to our Vehicles Week sponsor, Setina.

For the Seattle Police Department, outfitting patrol vehicles is an ongoing process shaped by communication and officer feedback. Fleet Management Analyst Marcus Mendoza said the agency’s longstanding partnership with Setina Manufacturing has helped ensure its concerns are heard — even when they involve small design details.

“Setina Manufacturing is a longtime partner to the Seattle Police Department,” Mendoza said. “Their team is always receptive of feedback and willing to address our concerns on their designs regardless of how minor it may seem.”

That responsiveness, Mendoza said, reflects a shared focus on the officers who depend on the equipment every shift. “They are truly committed to officer safety, and we are proud to utilize their products on our vehicles.”

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