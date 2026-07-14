More than just a squad car: Ind. PD launches community outreach vehicle to serve as ‘rolling resource’

Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Vehicles Week, which explores how patrol vehicles have become one of the most important tools officers use every shift. Throughout the series, we’ll examine vehicle interiors, fleet trends, officer feedback and practical resources to better understand how today’s patrol vehicles are evolving to support policing. Thanks to our Vehicles Week sponsor, Setina.

What if a patrol car could become a tool for community engagement? Avilla (Ind.) Police Reserve Sergeant Ethan Huff believes that his innovation, the department’s mobile community outreach vehicle, will be just that.

“As law enforcement officers, we often meet people during some of the most difficult moments of their lives,” Huff said. “We wanted to create something proactive instead of reactive, something that would start conversations, build trust and remind people that help is available before they ever reach a crisis.”

The program aims to honor fallen officers, encourage citizens experiencing mental health struggles and open doors to speak with children about policing.

The idea

When asked about the inspiration for the vehicle, Huff said the idea traced back to one question: “How can we reach people before they need to call 911?”

The cruiser is designed to promote community, encourage discussions about mental health, and connect individuals with lifesaving resources before they ever experience a crisis. Huff says his idea was born from Avilla Police Chief Glen Wills’ policing philosophy.

“Throughout more than 35 years in law enforcement, Chief Wills has consistently demonstrated that effective policing is about much more than enforcing laws,” Huff stated. “It is about building relationships, serving with compassion, earning trust, and being a visible, positive presence in the community.”

The message

The cruiser features several different messages, mottos and designs. One of the slogans repeated in several places in the vehicle’s design is a simple statement: “YOU MATTER.”

This message accompanies a reminder that mental health services are available using the 988 suicide and crisis hotline.

“The large ‘YOU MATTER’ message was intentionally designed to be impossible to ignore,” Huff said. “Whether someone is struggling with depression, anxiety, addiction, loneliness, grief or simply having a difficult day, we want them to know there is hope, there are people who care and help is available.”

Also included in the vehicle is a Minion character mounted atop the trunk. That design choice was also intentional, Huff said.

“Children immediately notice it. They smile, point it out to their parents and ask if they can come look at the police car. That curiosity creates natural conversations between officers and families. Instead of children being intimidated by a patrol car, they become excited to meet the officer standing beside it.”

The vehicle also has “WGY6" or “We got your 6,” emblazoned on the hood. This detail is intended to serve as a memorial for fallen officers across the country.

“‘We Got Your 6' represents the unwavering commitment law enforcement officers have to one another,” Huff stated. “It is about standing beside our brothers and sisters in uniform, supporting one another through every challenge, and carrying forward the legacy of those who are no longer here.”

What’s next

While the vehicle’s distinctive design may draw attention, its purpose runs deeper. Huff said the project will be a success if its “YOU MATTER” message encourages even one person to call the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.

“We wanted one patrol vehicle to become a rolling resource that reaches thousands of people simply by being present in our communities,” Huff said.

Huff advises other agencies considering a similar project to carefully consider the exact intention with the vehicle: “Think about what challenges exist within your community and how your department can become part of the solution.”

The car is already making an impact in Avilla through moments that may seem small but carry lasting significance. Huff said interactions with children, for example, have opened the door to positive conversations about policing and helped build trust within the community.

“Policing is at its very best when officers and communities stand together,” Huff said.