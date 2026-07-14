Reality check: Does your current patrol vehicle measure up?

Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Vehicles Week, which explores how patrol vehicles have become one of the most important tools officers use every shift. Throughout the series, we’ll examine vehicle interiors, fleet trends, officer feedback and practical resources to better understand how today’s patrol vehicles are evolving to support policing. Thanks to our Vehicles Week sponsor, Setina.

Today’s patrol vehicle is expected to serve as a mobile office, communications center and equipment locker — often at the same time. But when technology, weapon mounts, storage systems and officer gear all compete for the same limited space, even routine tasks can become more difficult.

In a recent Police1 survey, respondents shared how well their current patrol vehicles support the realities of a typical shift. The results suggest most vehicles are functional, but relatively few provide an environment officers consider exceptionally well-designed.

Most patrol vehicles work — but few excel

When asked how well their current vehicle supports their daily job, respondents answered:



Adequately: 38%

Mostly well: 34%

Poorly: 14%

Extremely well: 12%

Very poorly: 2%

Altogether, 84% said their vehicle supports the job at least adequately. However, only 12% said it performs extremely well.

Confidence in the vehicle’s ability to meet today’s policing demands was similarly mixed. Half of respondents said they were either somewhat or very confident in their vehicle, while 28% were neutral and 22% were not very or not at all confident.

The results reveal a gap between a vehicle being capable of completing the job and being designed to make that job easier.

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Interior layout is the biggest daily slowdown

When asked where their current vehicle slows them down, respondents could select multiple answers. The most common problems were:



Console and workspace layout: 48%

MDT placement: 42%

Cargo organization: 38%

Limited storage space: 34%

Technology setup: 32%

Difficulty finding equipment: 20%

Getting in and out of the vehicle: 16%

Only 14% said their vehicle does not slow them down.

The results show how interconnected many of these frustrations are. A poorly positioned MDT can restrict visibility and consume workspace. A console that is too wide can make it harder to move, access equipment or exit through the passenger side.

Insufficient storage can leave essential gear unsecured, buried or spread throughout the cabin.

When asked what immediate improvement their agency could make, one respondent recommended “narrow-style consoles” with correctly positioned MDT mounts. Another called for remotely mounted radio components to reduce clutter.

Others simply wanted agencies to “adopt layouts that work” and keep vehicle builds consistent across the fleet.

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Technology placement creates more frustration than technology itself

Technology placement was the most commonly selected source of frustration during a typical shift, cited by 20% of the respondents who answered the question. Comfort followed at 18%.

The remaining responses were divided among:



Nothing in particular: 16%

Lack of workspace: 12%

Limited storage: 12%

Poor organization: 8%

Visibility: 8%

Equipment clutter: 4%

The responses suggest the challenge is not necessarily the amount of technology inside the vehicle, but how that technology is installed.

One respondent recommended lowering laptop mounts to improve visibility toward the passenger side. Others asked for better computer placement, narrower consoles and less unnecessary technology occupying the driver’s workspace.

At the same time, one respondent said replacing paper citations with an MDT would immediately improve the vehicle, underscoring how uneven technology deployment can be among agencies.

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Storage problems affect more than convenience

The concerns about cargo organization, limited storage and difficulty finding equipment point to a broader problem: Many patrol vehicle interiors are not designed around everything officers must carry.

Suggested improvements included organized rear cargo areas, designated compartments for specialized gear and more accessible rifle mounts. Others wanted consistent vehicle builds so officers would know where to find essential equipment regardless of which unit they were driving.

The issue is about more than keeping the vehicle tidy. Officers need to locate and reach critical equipment quickly, and loose gear can become a hazard during hard braking, collisions or emergency driving. Poorly positioned equipment can also crowd the cabin and make it harder for an officer wearing a duty belt or vest to enter, exit and move inside the vehicle safely.

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Performance remains a concern for some officers

Although performance was not listed among the survey’s primary multiple-choice categories, it emerged strongly in the write-in responses.

Several respondents criticized underpowered engines, delayed acceleration, transmission performance and the handling of larger SUVs. They argued that vehicles expected to respond to emergencies, safely enter traffic and participate in pursuits must be able to keep pace with civilian vehicles.

Suggested improvements included more horsepower, turbocharged engines and purchasing vehicles designed specifically for patrol performance.

Experiences differed considerably by vehicle platform. Some respondents praised all-wheel drive, cargo capacity, braking and interior space. One described the Dodge Charger as responsive, comfortable and well laid out, while another called the Ford F-150 Police Responder the best police vehicle they had driven.

Those sharply different responses reinforce the importance of matching the vehicle to the agency’s operational environment. A rural deputy, highway patrol officer and urban officer may need very different things from the vehicle they drive.

What patrol vehicles are getting right

Despite the frustrations, respondents identified several features that work well in their current vehicles. Interior space, cargo capacity, all-wheel drive, emergency lighting, technology packages and vehicle performance all received positive mentions.

Respondents also cited take-home vehicle programs and officer input as examples of what their agencies get right.

That input may be one of the most valuable features an agency can add. The survey results suggest many daily problems are not caused by the vehicle alone, but by the way equipment and technology are installed inside it.

Before purchasing or outfitting the next fleet, agencies should invite officers to evaluate prototype vehicle builds while wearing their full duty gear. Can they buckle the seat belt? See past the MDT? Reach the radio and emergency equipment? Exit through either front door? Locate critical gear without searching?

A patrol vehicle does not have to be perfect to perform the job. But when officers spend hours inside it every shift, “adequate” should not be the limit of what agencies are trying to achieve.

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