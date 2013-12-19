Gamber-Johnson Announces New 2014 Chevrolet Caprice PPV Vehicle Specific Console

Stevens Point, WI - Gamber-Johnson, an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer of rugged docking stations and vehicle mounting, announces a Vehicle Specific Console Box and Trunk Shelf for the re-designed 2014 Chevrolet Caprice Police Patrol Vehicle (PPV).

The new Chevrolet Caprice PPV has moved the shifter from the center console to the steering wheel column. With this re-design the Gamber-Johnson Vehicle Specific Console Box is now able to extend all the way to the dash. Creating a mounting platform for the computer/tablet to be center mounted. Another benefit of this re-design is the console box can now accommodate one full sized radio/device in the vertical, angled section. Due to a high transmission hump the console box is still designed to work with radio control heads in the horizontal section to allow for passenger side egress in an emergency situation.

The mounting platform has been designed with two different hole patterns and locations. The first mounting pattern is the Gamber-Johnson “smiley face” pattern that accommodates any Gamber-Johnson Motion Attachment or the Tablet Display Mount and allows for rotation/swivel movement. The smiley face is off-set towards the passenger, which allows for easy movement from driver to passenger side viewing access. Gamber-Johnson recommends the 6” Locking Slide Arm (Item # 7160-0500) for a Motion Attachment.

The second mounting pattern is for the Gamber-Johnson Mongoose and 6” Locking Slide Arm Motion Attachments. A series of 3 bolt holes allow for the Mongoose or 6” Locking Slide Arm to bolt directly to the mounting platform. The 3 bolt holes are off-set towards the driver, giving the driver easy access to move the computer closer to them when needed and stow it when it isn’t needed.

The trunk hasn’t changed from older models of the Chevrolet Caprice PPV to the new 2014 model. The full trunk shelf (Item No. 7160-0380) was designed specifically to allow radios, computers, modems and other equipment to be trunk mounted into the Chevrolet Caprice PPV. The shelf securely latches in the closed position with an easy to use automatic locking center lock and uses a magnetic holdout that keeps the shelf open when you are parked on a slight decline. The trunk shelf is rated at 150lbs.

Gamber-Johnson is working on a dedicated vehicle base for the new Chevrolet Caprice PPV. Please continue to check our website for the most updated information.

For complete product specifications, visit our web site at www.gamberjohnson.com.

Vehicle Specific Console Box

Heavy gauge steel, fully welded construction for long-term durability.

Black powdercoat finish for maximum corrosion resistance.

Low profile no-drill vehicle specific console for the Chevy Caprice Police Patrol Vehicle (PPV).

Attaches directly to the Chevy Caprice PPV without the need to order a separate top plate. Four fasteners for mounting the console allow for easy installation.

Horizontal, low profile section accommodates 14.5” of mounting space without an internal cup holder (10.0” with an internal cup holder) and is designed to house radio control heads and accessories.

Vertical, angled section accommodates 3” of mounting space and is designed to house full sized devices.

Box will ship fully assembled (except for accessories)

Includes blank filler panels and faceplates

Computer can be center mounted in two locations Trunk Shelf

Heavy gauge steel, fully welded construction for long-term durability

Black powdercoat finish for maximum corrosion resistance

Full width trunk shelf for any Chevrolet Caprice PPV

Push button activation for easy release

Features magnetic stop when the trunk is extended (in the event of inclined parking)

Access to batteries and the spare tire with the trunk is in the closed position

Cable restraint holes included on the back of the tray

Trunk Shelf is rated for 150 lbs.