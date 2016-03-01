Gamber-Johnson Announces the Availability of Extended Service Plan

STEVENS POINT, Wisconsin – Gamber-Johnson announced the availability of a no fault, 5-year Extended Service Plan for Gamber-Johnson Docking Stations and Electronic products.

Gamber-Johnson Extended Service Plan builds on our standard warranty by adding free loaner docks, accidental damage, expedited service and free shipping. The Extended Service Plan is available on all docking stations and other electronic products. The Extended Service Plan must be purchased at the time of product purchase.

Any failure of any Gamber-Johnson product that is due to intentional misuse or damage, cosmetic wear, theft, fire or natural disaster is not covered by this warranty. The Extended Service Plan limits the owner to a total of two PCB replacements and two RF Pass thru (GPS/LAN/WAN) cables per serial number, for the life of the contract.

For more information on Extended Service Plans for your product, visit the “Warranty” page on

About Gamber-Johnson

Gamber-Johnson is the award-winning ISO 9000 certified manufacturer of easy to install rugged vehicle mounting solutions for laptops, tablets, and other devices. Their product line includes the TabCruzer tablet docks and cradles, vehicle-specific consoles for a truly mobile office, universal docking stations, the Mongoose motion attachment system, and a complete line of mounting equipment for material handling applications. Gamber-Johnson products can be found in material handling vehicles, police cars, fire trucks, ambulances, utility trucks, military vehicles, and personal vehicles across the globe.