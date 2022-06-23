Havis announces launch of new website

WARMINSTER, PA – Havis, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of mobile office solutions, is excited to announce the launch of a new website, www.havis.com. The ultimate goal of redesigning the Havis site from the ground up was to increase the site’s usability as a tool and central location of information for users.

“Historically, Havis partners have utilized the website as a vital resource to conduct business daily,” says Chris Bernert, Havis Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With that said, it was imperative that the new website retain that same functionality for users while enhancing the site with additional features and benefits.”

The recently launched site features vertical-specific messaging, imagery, and collateral for various industries, including Public Safety, Material Handling, Utility & Public Works, Public Transportation, and Waste Management. With improved user-friendly and intuitive navigation, the Havis site enables its audience to be self-sufficient in accessing pertinent information.

One of the biggest challenges Havis customers face is determining product compatibility when building out a solution. To help overcome this obstacle, Havis invested in creating advanced product configurators that walk customers through the build-out process step-by-step. These comprehensive configurators ensure products are compatible with the end-users vehicle and computing devices. The updated configurators take a progressive approach in streamlining the build-out process to decrease quote time and increase product compatibility accuracy.

ABOUT HAVIS