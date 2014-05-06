Vehicle Docking Station for Getac F110 Tablet Computers

Stevens Point, WI - Gamber-Johnson, an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer of rugged docking stations and vehicle mounting, announces a new TabCruzer® vehicle docking station designed for the Getac F110 11.6 inch Windows tablet computer. Gamber-Johnson is currently taking orders and will start shipping the Getac F110 docking station in July 2014.

The TabCruzer F110 docking station joins the growing line of Gamber-Johnson docking stations made for Getac computers which include the B300, S400, and V110. The F110 dock has a compact design with a very shallow depth making it the perfect docking station to mount the F110 tablet computer close-to-the-dash!

The TabCruzer F110 docking station features bottom-facing ports making it easy to route cables for any vehicle or forklift mounting application, and the dock is designed to accommodate the F110 magnetic strip reader and the X hand strap. A push and turn lock makes docking and undocking the computer easy – this is especially important in a mobile application; the keyed lock provides added security for theft deterrence.

The F110 docking station provides robust port replication and optional TRI-Pass antenna pass-through to simultaneously connect GPS, WWAN, and WLAN roof-mounted antennas. Port replication includes Ethernet, (3) USB 2.0, (1) USB 3.0, (2) Serial, HDMI, VGA, Headphones/speaker/mic, and Input power to fully support a mobile office solution. The docking station is supported with Gamber-Johnson’s three-year limited warranty.

The TabCruzer F110 vehicle docking station is designed for the rugged mobile environment and tested to MIL-STD-810G shock/vibration testing and crash tested to SAE J1455 Standards. The Getac F110 dock attaches to any existing Gamber-Johnson Motion Attachment; Gamber-Johnson offers a full line of Vehicle Bases, Poles, and Motion Attachments to complete the mounting system.

Gamber-Johnson F110 Docking Station models:

• 7160-0542-00 – Getac F110 Vehicle Docking Station – No RF

• 7160-0542-03 – Getac F110 Vehicle Docking Station – Triple RF (SMA)

For complete product specifications, visit our web site at www.gamberjohnson.com.

Contact your Gamber-Johnson Sales Representative to place your order NOW.

Availability for the New Getac F110 Vehicle Docking Station: July, 2014