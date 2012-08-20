Grafix Shoppe Announces August Design of the Month

EAGAN, Minn. - The Grafix Shoppe‘s August Design of the Month is the 2013 Interceptor SUV.

The Grafix Shoppe teamed up with the Dun County Sheriff, a customer since April of 2001, in Wisc. Their previous award-winning design (the ULT-2002) was upgraded. The new Interceptor design is now a modified version of the ULT-2152. The unique modifications of the current design have the potential to win another award.

About The Grafix Shoppe

The Grafix Shoppe was founded in 1988 and is currently based in Eagan, Minn. They serve the law enforcement, retail graphics, event marketing and commercial vehicle markets. For more information visit www.GrafixShoppe.com.