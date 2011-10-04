Grafix Shoppe Showcases October Design of the Month

Rio Arriba County Fleet Maintenance Coordinator Paul Martinez, along with new Rio Arriba County (NM) Sheriff Tommy Rodella collaborated with Grafix Shoppe to create this graphic design. They used the stripes from graphic kit ULT-2145 and the lettering/font from ULT-2146. They chose a blue and silver color scheme for their Dark Blue 2011 Dodge Chargers. Grafix Shoppe always encourages departments to use different colors and to merge different designs to create their own unique design, which Rio Arriba County Sheriff has done a great job of, as you can see in the photo!