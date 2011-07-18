Municipal Graphics Reveals the Newest Design for MA. Police Department Patrol Cars

Westford, MA -- Municipal Graphics just released a custom stealth design for the Westford Police Dept.’s all new 2011 Dodge Chargers. The design features black reflective cut graphics and digitally printed reflective gradient lettering – all of which gives great visibility at night, and a subdued but eye-catching layout. The graphic is designed to increase officer safety while offering a sophisticated and unique design.

About Municipal Graphics

Municipal Graphics specializes in the design, manufacturing and application of high quality police graphics. With the use of the latest technology and equipment. Municipal Graphics can design and install a new graphic package or replicate an existing one at an affordable price.

