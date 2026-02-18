BWC: Colo. officers find 3 children in trunk during suspected DUI stop

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after police said he was found transporting three children in the trunk of his vehicle, KKTV reported.

The Westminster Police Department stated an officer stopped the driver on Jan. 23 after observing reckless driving.

During the stop, officers reported smelling alcohol from inside the vehicle, according to the report. Police said the driver denied drinking and initially agreed to perform roadside sobriety tests before refusing.

After being handcuffed, the driver told officers, “My kids are in the trunk.” Officers then found three children inside. The children were not injured.

Police also reported finding several bottles of alcohol in the vehicle.

The driver was booked into the Adams County Jail on suspicion of DUI, reckless driving, failure to provide valid insurance and three counts of child abuse, according to the report.

Child Protective Services was notified, and the children were released to family members.