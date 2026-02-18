REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Arrests and Sentencing

BWC: Colo. officers find 3 children in trunk during suspected DUI stop

After being handcuffed, the driver told Westminster Police officers, “My kids are in the trunk,” leading to the discovery of three children inside

February 18, 2026 12:20 PM • 
Joanna Putman

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after police said he was found transporting three children in the trunk of his vehicle, KKTV reported.

The Westminster Police Department stated an officer stopped the driver on Jan. 23 after observing reckless driving.

| SPECIAL REPORT: The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies

During the stop, officers reported smelling alcohol from inside the vehicle, according to the report. Police said the driver denied drinking and initially agreed to perform roadside sobriety tests before refusing.

After being handcuffed, the driver told officers, “My kids are in the trunk.” Officers then found three children inside. The children were not injured.

Police also reported finding several bottles of alcohol in the vehicle.

The driver was booked into the Adams County Jail on suspicion of DUI, reckless driving, failure to provide valid insurance and three counts of child abuse, according to the report.

Child Protective Services was notified, and the children were released to family members.

Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com