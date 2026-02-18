BWC: NYPD cops rescue injured bald eagle stranded on ice float

NEW YORK — The NYPD released body camera footage showing the rescue of an injured bald eagle from an ice float in the Hudson river.

The Feb. 17 rescue occurred when officers were patrolling the river. They heard the eagle crying “for help” and spotted it perched on an ice float.

Body camera footage shows officers on a boat using tools to pull the ice float toward them, while attempting to use a catch pole to grab the eagle.

“It’s alright bro, it’s alright,” an officer reassured the eagle as it appeared to question the removal method.

The officers were able to bring the bird onto the boat after using a combination of the catch pole and what appeared to be a rain jacket or plastic tarp to grab the eagle.

Officers then placed the bird into a carrier cage.