BWC: Pursuit ends with PIT maneuver before driver shoots at Minn. deputies

DULUTH, Minn. — A man was fatally shot by St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies after he opened fire on officers during a vehicle pursuit and traffic stop, the sheriff’s office stated in a video release.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle around 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 10 near Grand Avenue in Duluth after observing erratic driving, according to the release. The driver fled from the stop, prompting a pursuit.

| SPECIAL REPORT: The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies

Officers performed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, video shows. The vehicle came to a stop sideways in the road.

Officers exited their patrol vehicles and issued commands as they approached, video shows. At that point, gunshots were fired from inside the vehicle toward the deputies. Both deputies returned fire, striking the driver.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. No deputies were injured in the incident.

A handgun and spent shell casings were recovered from inside the vehicle.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.