Officer-Involved Shootings

BWC: Pursuit ends with PIT maneuver before driver shoots at Minn. deputies

St. Louis County deputies returned fire, fatally wounding the driver, who initially fled a traffic stop

February 18, 2026 12:43 PM • 
Joanna Putman

DULUTH, Minn. — A man was fatally shot by St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies after he opened fire on officers during a vehicle pursuit and traffic stop, the sheriff’s office stated in a video release.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle around 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 10 near Grand Avenue in Duluth after observing erratic driving, according to the release. The driver fled from the stop, prompting a pursuit.

Officers performed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, video shows. The vehicle came to a stop sideways in the road.

Officers exited their patrol vehicles and issued commands as they approached, video shows. At that point, gunshots were fired from inside the vehicle toward the deputies. Both deputies returned fire, striking the driver.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. No deputies were injured in the incident.

A handgun and spent shell casings were recovered from inside the vehicle.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com