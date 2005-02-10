Applied Concepts Inc. (dba Stalker Radar) Announces Expansion

For Immediate Release

PLANO, TX, - Applied Concepts, Inc. of Plano, Texas, the leading manufacturer of speed measurement equipment, is pleased to announce the company’s expansion into a new facility and would like to thank its customers for making the move possible.

“The continuing growth of our police radar, sports radar and lidar product lines along with the recent addition of a police in-car video line has facilitated this move,” according to a company spokesman. “We are very excited to be moving to a new, larger, and more modern facility, which will allow us to more effectively serve our customers.”

The new facility will be located at 2609 Technology Drive in Plano, Texas and will give the company more space to accommodate the continued growth seen over the past few years.

This expansion is occurring concurrent with the launch of the company’s new police in-car video line of products, which include the Stalker Vision VHS and Stalker Vision HI8.

About Stalker Radar

Applied Concepts, Inc. (dba Stalker Radar) is the nation’s leading manufacturer of speed radar. Stalker Radar manufactures speed measurement equipment for law enforcement, sports and industrial testing. Stalker Radar is keenly aware that it takes more than just great products to be successful, it requires being able to offer these products at affordable pricing and backing them with professional and responsive service. When you have the need to measure speed, Stalker Radar is your best solution.

For more information on Stalker Radar, visit www.StalkerRadar.com or call 1-800-STALKER.