Coban Research and Technologies Announces the TopCam G2 Digital Video Recorder

The New Coban TopCam G2 stand alone digital video recorder provides unlimited flexibility. With the new 6.4” touch screen information can be entered and associated with each video making searches easier and more efficient.

Features:

Mobile Pentium 4 Technology

MPEG 1,2,4

Programmable Delayed Triggers

6.4” Touch screen monitor

MnStar Compatible

Wireless Ready

Interfaces with Laptop/MDT

Console mountable recorder

Wireless, Wired, Removable Hard drive upload

Optional GPS

Programmable Pre/Post Event Recording

Playback/Record Simultaneously

Record/Stream Simultaneously

CAD/RMS Compatibility

Easy to enter data

Remote Viewing Capability

Functions

Programmable Auto Zoom

Data File Protection

Power Surge Protection and Smart Power Monitoring

Battery Backup

Multiple Programmable Triggers

Dual Simultaneous Recordings

Dual Wireless Microphone Capability

For more information, please call 281.277.8288 or visit www.cobantech.com