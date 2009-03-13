Digital Ally, Inc. Introduces the DVM-750 In-Car Video System with VoiceVault™ Advanced Wireless Microphone

The DVM-750 with VoiceVault™ is the most advanced model in Digital Ally’s series of In-Car Video Systems. It is an upgrade to the new DVM-500 Plus with all of its standard and powerful new features such as an ultra-bright 1000 NIT color monitor, electronic locking door with pin-code access and internal backup battery to provide up to 30 minutes of continuous operation if power is lost. The most significant features of this model are the ability to connect up to three cameras and simultaneously record from two of them plus three separate audio channels. It records full D1 (720 X 480) resolution video utilizing the latest h.264 codec for the highest quality.

The VoiceVault™ Advanced Wireless Microphone includes several industry-first features, such as On-Board Solid State Memory that records audio evidence when going out of range or the signal is interrupted. It offers incredible range of up to one mile by adjusting the transmit power as the range increases. Using an ear-piece with the wireless microphone allows officers to communicate with each other or listen to suspects inside the vehicle. It also includes an integrated GPS with “mark” feature and embeds coordinates plus date/time stamp, has an emergency call feature that sends a “help” message and GPS coordinates back to the vehicle, and much more.

For more information, contact Digital Ally, Inc. at 913-814-7774, toll-free at 800-440-4947, sales@digitalallyinc.com or visit www.digitalallyinc.com.