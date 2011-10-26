Digital Ally Introduces New LIDAR Cameras at 118th Annual International Chiefs of Police Conference

Overland Park, Kansas -- Digital Ally, Inc., which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance, speed enforcement and thermal imaging products, featured a significant expansion in the capabilities of its Laser Ally LIDAR speed enforcement product line at this year’s IACP Conference.

“Our new LIDARCam and DragonCam systems leverage the highly accurate speed detection capabilities of Laser Ally through the addition of digital cameras with a variety of features that allow law enforcement officers to capture, view and archive images, thereby providing evidentiary documentation of speed limit violations that can prove valuable in court,” stated Stanton E. Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Ally, Inc.

The convenient LIDARCam is an economical option for recording exactly what an officer saw through the Head Up Display (HUD) while simultaneously providing a high-end Canon digital camera that is easily accessible for other use. The removable 10MP camera slides inside a protective opto-mechanical housing on the Laser Ally and is pre-programmed for instantaneous operational readiness. After the desired distance window and speed threshold are set on the Laser Ally, the camera will automatically photograph images that include the targeting reticle, speed, direction and date/time. The camera can also record HD video and features up to 20x combined optical and digital zoom, auto focus, optical image stabilization, Flash and printer compatibility and an automatic sleep mode to conserve batteries.

The DragonCam integrates the Laser Ally LIDAR with a rugged, water resistant, high-performance camera and tablet computer for easy control and automatic capture of encrypted high resolution images or video along with more detailed metadata. The camera’s advanced optics remove the need for focus or zoom and offers typical license plate legibility at a distance of 450 feet on typical U.S. style plates and 300 meters on European style plates. Print violation images and data or transfer recordings via flash drive or wirelessly (Bluetooth, WiFi and global 3G options are available). The system also features integrated GPS, flash and printer compatibility, and more. Full back office processing services are also available.

Other new products premiered at Digital Ally’s IACP booth included the DVM-100 In-Car Video System for only $1895; DVM-400 In-Car Video System, which combines the affordability of the DVM-100 design with additional camera options; and OnCommand IS-1 Interface Software, which allows a laptop, MDT or MDC to control the DVM-750 In-Car Video System.

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally provides a complete line of digital in-car video systems integrated into a rear-view mirror; a waterproof digital video system that is modular to fit motorcycles, boats, or any other motorized vehicle; compact video system that may be worn or mounted; digital video flashlight; thermal imaging camera; and LIDAR handheld speed enforcement gun. For more information, contact Digital Ally at 800-440-4947, sales@digitalallyinc.com or visit www.digitalallyinc.com.