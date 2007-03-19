Garden City Police Department Completes Full Fleet Deployment Of ICOP In-Car Video Systems

LENEXA, KS – (PR NEWSWIRE) – ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICOP), an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, today announced that the Garden City Police Department in Kansas has issued ICOP another follow-on purchase order, providing for total ICOP Model 20/20® sales to the agency of 25 units and completes the agency’s planned full patrol fleet deployment.

“Our experience with ICOP Digital has been absolutely outstanding!” commented Captain Michael Utz, Operations Commander of the Garden City Police Department. “Bar none, the ICOP Model 20/20 is the most reliable piece of high tech equipment in our patrol cars. Further, the entire ICOP team brings new meaning to the words ‘customer service’, which is why it is such a pleasure to recommend them to other law enforcement agencies around the country. In fact, we were very pleased to learn that the Holcomb Police Department followed our strong recommendation to outfit its entire fleet with ICOP, too.”

Continuing, Captain Utz added, “Now that our department has ICOP Model 20/20’s deployed in our full fleet, I guess we have to go buy some more cars. All kidding aside, the ICOP Model 20/20 is a truly superior product and will remain our in-car video solution of choice.”