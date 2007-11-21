GTSI holds regional seminar on physical security and in-car video management systems for law enforcement agencies

PRNewswire

CHANTILLY, Va. — GTSI Corp. (NASDAQ:GTSI) , an IT infrastructure solutions and services provider to government, today announced the second in its Regional Seminar Series. The seminar, to be held on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2007 at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, CA, will focus on architecting a technology platform for physical security and in-car video management systems. The seminar is designed for federal, state and local law enforcement agencies who depend upon mobile evidence capture and physical security systems to fight crime, protect against security breeches and protect citizens when disaster strikes.

The event explores best practices in using live video, ensuring tamper- proof chain of custody, and protecting critical infrastructure to fight crime. Speakers for the 1/2 day seminar include: Major Rodney Milburn, Commander of the Special Operations Division, Louisville, Kentucky Police Department; Sandy Sundberg, Senior Systems Analyst, Metro Technology; Louis Noriega, Chief, Seaport Information Systems, Miami-Dade County Seaport Department; Todd Sander, Deputy Director, The Center for Digital Government; and Tim Karney, Publisher, Emergency Management.

Bill Weber, GTSI’s Senior Vice President of Programs and Professional Services, will address the topic of “IT Infrastructure Optimization through Technology Lifecycle Management (TLM).” “First responders are challenged with many competing tasks and tremendous technology needs,” said Bill Weber. “The demand for relevant information that are best practices in numerous law enforcement agencies will help to improve the conviction rate of criminals, protect borders and seaports, and deter terrorists.

“We know that digital video has become an essential tool in fighting crime, protecting our ports, and ensuring chain of custody for prosecution. We look at that video as data that needs to be managed by the IT infrastructure. Our Technology Lifecycle Management (TLM) approach helps these agencies manage this data along with all their other assets. Through TLM, we help agencies realize the full benefits of technology at lower risk and cost by providing flexible financing options, the ability to upgrade systems, and technology refresh options before obsolescence. We have received very positive response to the TLM approach from the agencies who have adopted it.”

GTSI pioneered the concept of in-car computers for police officers more than a decade ago. Teaming with partners, GTSI has provided in-car computing and video systems to 67,000 cars for 4700 law enforcement agencies in all 50 states.

The seminar is free, but registration is required. Please go to www.gtsi.com/safetyandsecurity for registration and additional information.

About GTSI Corp.

GTSI Corp. is the first information technology solutions provider offering a Technology Lifecycle Management (TLM) approach to IT infrastructure solutions delivered through industry-leading professional and financial services. GTSI employs a proactive, strategic methodology that streamlines technology lifecycle management, from initial assessment to acquisition, implementation, refresh, and disposal. TLM allows government agencies to implement solutions of national and local significance quickly and cost effectively. GTSI’s certified engineers and project managers leverage strategic partnerships with technology innovators. These experts use proven, repeatable processes to design, deploy, manage, and support simple to complex solutions, to meet governments’ current and future requirements and business objectives. GTSI is headquartered in Northern Virginia, outside of Washington, D.C. Further information about the Company is available at www.GTSI.com/About.

GTSI and GTSI.com are registered trademarks of GTSI Corp. in the U.S. and other Countries. All trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Contact

Paul Liberty, +1-703-502-2540, paul.liberty@gtsi.com, or Fern

Krauss, +1-703-502-2054, +1-301-424-9140, fern.krauss@gtsi.com, both of GTSI

Corp.

Web site: http://www.gtsi.com/