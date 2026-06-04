NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Officer-Involved Shootings

Ky. police chief moves to fire officer following fatal OIS of naked assault suspect

Body camera video shows the unarmed man running toward the officer when the officer fired a single shot, fatally wounding the man

June 04, 2026 12:01 PM • 
Joanna Putman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Police Department released body camera footage showing a fatal shooting of an unarmed naked man by an officer who may soon be terminated over the incident, Chief Paul L. Humphrey stated.

The May 30 incident began when the man was with his girlfriend and two female friends, said Deputy Chief Col. Emily McKinley, who broke down the body camera footage. The four were watching a basketball game when the man “became agitated and upset for unknown reasons.”

| REGISTER: The hidden cost of the modern patrol shift

He then began to assault his girlfriend. When her friends tried to intervene, he assaulted them as well. All sustained minor injuries before fleeing the home and calling 911 from a neighbor’s residence.

The man then stripped naked and began roaming around the neighborhood. When one neighbor tried to engage with and calm the man, an altercation ensued, and the neighbor was injured.

Aerial footage from before officers arrive on the scene shows the man holding a prone position on the ground, but raised to his hands and feet.

Officer Nathan Stotts was the first LMPD officer to arrive on the scene, body camera video shows.

Witnesses point Stotts toward the suspect, who was still holding a “plank” position on the street.

Stotts can be heard repeatedly instructing the man to show his hands.

After raising one hand but failing to show the other, the man got up and began to walk toward Stotts. The man stumbled as he continued to move toward Stotts.

Stotts issued commands for the man to stop, but he continued moving down the street. He can be seen flailing his arms and pointing at Stotts with both hands, one after another.

Stotts then fired a single shot, striking the man.

The incident is under criminal and administrative investigation, McKinley stated.

Humphrey stated that Stotts was hired in 2024 and did not have any disciplinary history.

“After reviewing ... preliminary information, I have made the decision to begin the termination process of Nathan Stotts from the Louisville Metro Police Department,” Humphrey said. “The authority that we are given as police officers comes with high standards, and demands that we live to those standards. Upholding our standards is not a choice; it’s a responsibility. When an officer does not meet those standards, I am responsible for taking action ... this is not an acceptable performance for us. It does not meet our training, it is not what we teach, it does not meet our values.”

Trending
minneapolis police generic_Minneapolis Police Department.jpg
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Minneapolis mayor selects PD veteran as interim chief
A 30-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department, Bill Peterson has led policing downtown and in numerous bordering neighborhoods since 2019
June 02, 2026 05:14 PM
US-NEWS-MASS-POLICE-OUI-CASE-FILEPIC-YB
Legal
Mass. State Police win appeal after court reverses suppression of bodycam footage
The court reversed a lower court ruling, finding state troopers did not violate the state’s wiretap law by using body-worn camera to record sobriety tests
June 03, 2026 05:50 PM
Trooper Fatal Pursuit
Legal
Ex-N.Y. trooper sentenced up to 7.5 years in prison in pursuit crash death of 11-year-old
Monica Goods’s father fled a traffic stop after refusing to hand over his license to then-trooper Christopher Baldner; Baldner rammed the vehicle, leading to a crash that killed Monica
June 03, 2026 09:26 AM
US-NEWS-PETA-ASKS-GRAND-RAPIDS-POLICE-1-MLI.jpg
K-9
PETA requests Mich. PD K-9s be replaced with technology after dog stabbed in head by suspect
Grand Rapids Police K-9 Digo suffered a stab wound to the head while trying to apprehend a man who was later shot and killed by police
June 03, 2026 10:58 AM
Company News
Panasonic Connect
Mobile Computers
Panasonic Connect Launches Tough Command to Unify and Power Connected Fleets
Platform simplifies in-vehicle ecosystems for specialty fleets while unlocking real-time data insights across vehicles, devices, and infrastructure
May 28, 2026 05:32 PM

Body Camera Bodycam Briefings Investigations Officer-Involved Shootings Use of Force
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com