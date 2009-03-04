ICOP Awarded Contract in Saudi Arabia

LENEXA, KS – (PR NEWSWIRE) – March 4, 2009 – ICOP Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICOP), announced today the Company has been awarded a contract to outfit security force vehicles in Saudi Arabia with ICOP Model 20/20®-W digital in-car video systems.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia operates one of the single largest security force agencies in the world with tens of thousands of vehicles. ICOP is an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions.

ICOP has shipped the first order for 100 units, as a pilot project. The high quality and superior performance of the ICOP Model 20/20-W system were major factors in its selection, as well as the unit’s ability to integrate with other key equipment in Saudi security vehicles.

“This contract represents a significant growth opportunity for ICOP that should have a highly favorable impact on our Company,” said Laura Owen, President and Chief Operating Officer, ICOP. “In addition to the strong annual revenue growth the opportunity is expected to fuel, Saudi Arabia will serve as an important customer reference as we work to penetrate neighboring Middle Eastern markets.”

DDIT, ICOP’s Middle East partner, provides delivery, installation and support, ensuring that customers are afforded the most advanced mobile video solution available in today’s global market, in addition to the best local service and support.

The contract is with the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the first transaction between DDIT and ICOP.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to work with ICOP,” said Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khamis, President and Chief Executive Officer of DDIT. “Their dedication to high quality products and evidence security is the reason ICOP was selected. The Saedan Groupe, through its holdings in DDIT, is also very pleased to be in partnership with such a responsible and reliable company as ICOP. We look forward to a long and successful association.”

King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud recently enacted major progressive economic, social and political reforms in Saudi Arabia, including the appointment of a woman to a senior government post.

“As a woman executive, I was always warmly received by government leaders during my travels to Saudi Arabia, treated with tremendous respect, and the bottom line is that our efforts culminated in this exciting business opportunity,” said Owen. “King Abdullah’s reforms are very promising and encouraging. Our Company earning this award, via representation by a woman executive, is certainly validation of that progress.”

“Winning this contract with Saudi Arabia marks a significant milestone for ICOP and one that we believe emphasizes our Company’s growing prominence in the global security industry,” said Dave Owen, ICOP Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Moreover, it speaks to the superior quality of our video products, as the Saudi government intensely researched all available units in the market. It also speaks to the depth of the relationship we have cultivated with this affluent and politically significant nation.”

