ICOP Digital Welcomes South Carolina Police Department To Growing National Customer Base

Installation and Officer Training on Initial Phased Deployment of ICOP Model 20/20(R)-W Units Completed in 400-Car Fleet

LENEXA, Kan. — ICOP Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICOP) , an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, today announced the Company has completed on-site user training relating to the initial January 2008 sale of 20 ICOP Model 20/20-W installed in the patrol fleet of a South Carolina police agency that has selected ICOP as its provider of digital in-car video systems. The police department, serving one of the largest cities in South Carolina, is engaged in the phased deployment of ICOP systems in its fleet comprised of approximately 400 patrol cars.

“ICOP sales in the Southeastern U.S. Region have been particularly brisk in the first half of 2008, anchored by several major new customer wins, including this large agency in South Carolina,” noted Dave Owen, Chairman and CEO. “We are very pleased with the strong sales momentum we are enjoying in nearly every region of the country, driven by what appears to be a coalescence of new and existing customers seeking to deploy and expand fleet roll-outs of ICOP’s award winning mobile surveillance solutions.”

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICOP) operates on the core principle that ‘without local security, there is no national security.’ It endeavors to protect people, assets and profits for communities with innovative, mission- critical security, surveillance and communication solutions. The Company engineers, manufactures and markets mobile and stationary surveillance products for use in the public and private sectors, and facilitates the delivery of live video to first responders. (GSA Contractor)

The ICOP Model 20/20(R)-W, ICOP’s flagship, award-winning product, is the leading digital in-car video recorder system for law enforcement. ICOP LIVE(TM) delivers live streaming video to and from first responder vehicles and headquarters, empowering first responders with enhanced real-time situational awareness and actionable intelligence, optimizing the outcome of a crisis. ICOP LIVE delivers live video wirelessly to first responders over any wireless network and to multiple internet enabled Windows(R) devices simultaneously. The ICOP Model 4000(TM), ICOP’s newest advanced surveillance solution, is the next generation transit/rail DVR system. The ICOP Model 4000 uses less power than traditional DVR’s, which means less heat and translates into a more reliable unit with less downtime. In addition, the ICOP Model 4000 boasts many advanced and innovative features and capabilities, such as wireless file uploading and wireless video streaming, among many others.

For more information, please view the following video presentations at http://www.icopdigital.com/why_icop.html and www.ICOP.com/veil.html, or visit www.ICOP.com.

