ICOP In-Car Video System Chosen By Lake Winnebago Police Department

LENEXA, KS - (PR NEWSWIRE) - ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICOP; NYSE Arca:ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, today announced that the Lake Winnebago Police Department in Missouri has selected the ICOP Model 20/20 for patrol fleet deployment.

Sgt. Erich Clark of the Lake Winnebago Police Department stated, “Since we began using the ICOP Model 20/20 and ICOP Video Management System, we have experienced notable improvement in efficiency and productivity levels throughout our department. With our previous VHS system, it would literally require two to three hours to prepare an evidence tape for court. With the ICOP system, our officers can prepare the evidence in mere minutes. In addition, the ICOP system is proving to be a powerful training tool for our department. The crystal clear images captured by the ICOP Model 20/20 allow us to carefully review actual patrol stops, and subsequently help our officers to identify potential safety or procedural problems that may require modification or improvement.”

“After having invested a great deal of time, money and research into ensuring that the unique needs, demands and safety of law enforcement personnel were carefully considered and factored into the design, development and functionality of the system, we are very pleased that our customers are fast recognizing the broad range of powerful advantages and benefits made possible by the ICOP Model 20/20,” stated Dave Owen, Chief Executive Officer of ICOP Digital.