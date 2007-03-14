ICOP Model 20/20® To Help Syracuse Police Department Combat Gang Violence

LENEXA, KS – (PR NEWSWIRE) – ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICOP), an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, today announced that the Syracuse Police Department in New York has selected the ICOP Model 20/20® for fleet-wide deployment in its patrol cars.

According to Captain Shannon Trice, “The Syracuse Police Department is on a mission to rid our city of gang violence. We intend to use every available resource, including the latest cutting edge technologies, to eliminate gang-related offenders from our streets and neighborhoods. The ICOP Model 20/20 is serving as a very powerful tool in our arsenal, helping us to capture valuable video evidence that can be used to successfully prosecute them.”