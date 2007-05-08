ICOP SOLUTION™ Empowers First Responders With Real-Time Visibility And Situational Awareness Into Any Community Crisis

ICOP Digital and Sprint to Host Joint Press Conference Immediately Prior to 12th Annual Law Ride in Washington D.C.

TV/Online Media Note:

Live streaming video of the law-ride will be available at the Press Center

WHAT:

ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP), an industry-leading company engaged in advancing surveillance solutions, and Sprint (NYSE: S) will co-host a joint press conference preceding the start of the 12th Annual Law Ride in Washington, D.C. All press members are invited to attend.

Senior officials from both companies will detail the new strategic teaming agreement and its plans for nationally co-marketing ICOP’s innovative surveillance and communications solutions, enabled by the Sprint Mobile® Broadband Network, to both public and private sectors. In addition, industry experts and area law enforcement agencies will be available to field questions from members of the press regarding the ICOP Solution and its expected impact on law enforcement and community-level security.

At 11:00 AM ET, ICOP will begin streaming live video of the 12th Annual Law Ride, a 1,000+ motorcycle procession from RFK Memorial Stadium to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. The Law Ride is part of National Police Week, held annually in the nation’s capital. National Police Week annually draws tens of thousands of law enforcement officers and supporters to the nation’s capital for a series of events that both commemorate fallen officers and celebrate law enforcement.

John Walsh, host of FOX Network’s “America’s Most Wanted” television show, will lead the motorcycle progression, followed immediately behind by Chris Hackett, Vice President of Public Sector Sales at Sprint, and more than 1000 motorcycles ridden by law enforcement officers and supporters from around the country. Hackett will be riding the ICOP motorcycle specially equipped with the ICOP Model 20/20-W, from

which live video of the procession will be captured and streamed back to the Press Center (located at RFK Memorial Stadium).

WHEN:

Sunday, May 13, 2007; 9:30 AM (ET)

WHERE:

RFK Memorial Stadium

2001 E Capitol St SE

Main Stage set up in parking area (primary staging area for Law Ride participants)

Upon arrival, members of the press are encouraged to register at the “Press Center” located adjacent to the main stage; press kits and gift bags will be provided.

WHO:

Dave Owen, Chairman and CEO, ICOP Digital, Inc.

Laura Owen, COO & President, ICOP Digital, Inc.

Lou Anemone, Corporate Advisor to ICOP Digital; Former Chief of Department, NYPD (Retired)

Chris Hackett, Vice President of Public Sector Sales Programs, Sprint