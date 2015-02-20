Kustom Signals Announces New Controller for the G3 Vision, Now Shipping

Lenexa, KS – Kustom Signals, Inc. announced today the Anywhere Monitor Controller (AMC) option for their robust and reliable G3 Vision in-car video system is now shipping. This new compact controller was designed specifically for Agencies that want the same features as the popular Mirror Monitor Controller (MMC) in a package that can mount almost anywhere. These controllers are interchangeable, so existing systems that are due to be moved to a new vehicle can easily be converted to the AMC. Whether for a new system or one that is being transferred, the AMC is also a great option for vehicles that are being equipped with backup camera systems incorporated into the factory mirror – the mirror stays intact and the AMC can be mounted… Anywhere!

About Kustom Signals, your no risk partner:

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies, along with the Contour product line. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.

About MPD, Inc.

MPD, Inc. was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Owensboro, KY. MPD’s customers include U.S. and foreign military services and their contractors, avionics manufacturers, law enforcement organizations, industrial companies and commercial concerns. For more information, visit www.mpdinc.com