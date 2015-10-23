Kustom Signals Announces New In-Car Video Product, Eyewitness HD

Lenexa, KS, – Kustom Signals, Inc. announced today that their newest in-car video (ICV) system, Eyewitness HD, will be available for demonstrations at IACP in Chicago (Booth 4042). Eyewitness HD offers a 7” tablet with intuitive touch screen controller making for clean, easy interaction. The system will also interface with your MDC as an alternative, or in addition to the tablet. The MDC interface includes a convenient, compact control box that supports critical system controls in the event your MDC malfunctions or is simply removed from the vehicle. The tablet and MDC user interfaces are essentially identical allowing officers to switch from one to the other in a mixed fleet scenario without missing a beat. Eyewitness HD records true HD (1080p) 16:9 widescreen on up to 4 channels, allowing the user to see and control up to 4 live camera views simultaneously, and with the simple swipe of a finger, move any camera’s view to the main video window. Individual cameras can also be easily selected manually to record.

The unique tablet display eliminates any confusion about which cameras are recording. Numerous automatic record triggers are also included, and each trigger can be configured to meet individual agency needs. For example, a light bar activation may activate only the front camera, while a crash activation may activate all cameras.

All cameras include up to 3 minutes of pre-event recording. Eyewitness HD integrates with the new Eyewitness Vantage body-worn video camera to establish an association between files recorded by both systems, saving you time when searching for these files in the back office. In the car, this integration means in-car video recordings will trigger body camera recordings and vice versa, as well as supporting wireless file transfer from the body camera to the ICV media.

With wireless file transfer from the body camera to Eyewitness HD, officers may never have to remove the camera again for file transfers. This saves time and congestion in the station at shift-change as everything transfers together from the ICV to the back office database. Once files are in the database, this association also allows the body camera video to be played side-by-side with the in-car video, giving a more complete perspective of the event. Eyewitness HD also supports integration with an ALPR system, housing the ALPR processor and OCR engine within the ICV DVR. This means easier installations: fewer cables and components to have to mount, less spaced used and cleaner installs. Eyewitness HD systems are shipped ALPR-ready within the DVR, so ALPR can easily be added later.

Eyewitness HD files are managed using Kustom’s powerful database software: Eyewitness Data Vault (EDV). Using EDV allows agencies with older digital Kustom ICV systems to upgrade to Eyewitness HD in phases if their budgets won’t support a complete fleet upgrade - EDV supports all Kustom digital video systems. The scalable features allow you to pay as you grow! Capture the facts, protect officers and convict with the new Eyewitness HD.



