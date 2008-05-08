KustomNet™ Offers New Solution to Digital Evidence Storage

LENEXA, KANSAS—Kustom Signals, long-time leader in speed enforcement and in-car video systems, unveiled its new digital evidence storage system today at the International Association of Chiefs of Police / Law Enforcement Information Management (IACP/LEIM) Conference in Nashville.

KustomNet is software for law enforcement that provides stable, proven, robust digital file management. The software is scalable for a distributed wide area network using commercial Internet Protocol technology.

KustomNet uses client-server architecture in a Microsoft environment. The software is intuitive and easily navigated. Authorized users can quickly:

• Configure the network, including distributed file storage

• Control user access/security

• Automate retention policies

• Search/edit digital files

• Create case files

• View a detailed “chain of evidence”

Case files can easily include all associated digital information and are accessible across the network. The software enables combining of mobile and fixed digital video, audio, photos, and other related digital assets.

KustomNet will be most useful to agencies that have large fleets, multiple precincts, terabytes of data dominated by video files, and an IT organization.

For additional information on KustomNet™ call 1-800-4KUSTOM or visit www.kustomsignals.com.

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals Inc., a Public Safety Equipment Company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies.