Kustom’s Digital Solution

Kustom Signals is listening to the law enforcement market and responding with a digital solution. With 30 years of designing traffic safety equipment and over 10 years of designing in-car video, Kustom introduces the Digital Eyewitness ® in-car video system. The new Digital Eyewitness system includes all the same features and functionality of the Eyewitness VHS system, but with the additional features and benefits associated with digital video: better resolution and audio quality, pre-event recording, improved search capabilities, and identical copies. The system also has the ability to record to multiple digital media to accommodate departmental preferences.

Digital Eyewitness also features an integrated overhead console that allows the system’s main camera to be concealed within its housing. This increases the officer’s visibility and eliminates the possibility of the camera interfering with airbag deployment. The console also accommodates an optional rear facing board camera.

Like all Kustom video products, Digital Eyewitness has been subjected to Highly Accelerated Life Testing, or HALT, which exposes the components to multi-axis vibration and shock, as well as rapid and extreme temperature changes. This testing helps identify any design weaknesses and allows them to be corrected before going to market. Given the challenges of recording to digital media in a patrol car, Kustom considers HALT testing critical to the success of the product.

Also available with the Digital Eyewitness is Kustom’s new Sure Talk audio system. This system helps to ensure audio is recorded even when officers forget to turn the transmitter on, when their mic cord becomes damaged or lost, when they are on a scene with multiple vehicles, or when they switch vehicles.

For more than 30 years, Kustom Signals, Inc. has been a world leader in the design, manufacture and sale of video systems, radar, laser, and related public safety equipment including fire apparatus video surveillance systems and speed monitoring trailers. For a complete list of features and benefits on Digital Eyewitness or other Kustom Products, please call us toll-free 1-800-4KUSTOM, or visit us on the web at www.kustomsignals.com.

