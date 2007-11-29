Playable DVD Media Option Now Available from Kustom Signals, Inc.

Kustom Signals has added a new playable DVD media option to the Digital Eyewitness® ION and ION Eclipse in-car video systems. Inexpensive DVD+R discs play on regular DVD players and are as easy to manage as VHS tapes. This system eliminates the need to purchase a computer database management system and also eliminates the IT resources needed to maintain that database.

Kustom Signals’ DVD+R system uses the fastest (16X) and most reliable burning method available. Files may be burned on demand by accessing a menu option or if files are available for burning, the system will notify the user each time the system is powered down. All files are recorded using 720 x 480 resolution/frame size to provide excellent video quality.

DVD+R is a “write-once” format, which ensures the integrity of evidence. Once files are burned to a disc, they cannot be erased or altered. Files burned to DVD+R discs are also temporarily archived on an internal hard drive for subsequent retrieval if needed. All files include an industry standard check to verify authenticity.

For additional information on Playable DVD+R for Digital Eyewitness ION or ION Eclipse systems call 1-800-4KUSTOM or visit www.kustomsignals.com

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals Inc., a Public Safety Equipment Company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies.