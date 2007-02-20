Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department Chooses ICOP Model 20/20®

LENEXA, Kan. – (PR Newswire) – ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP; NYSE Arca: ICOP), an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, today announced that the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota has selected the ICOP Model 20/20® for deployment in its patrol fleet.

Deputy Scott Nelson of the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office stated, “Before we made the move to adopt the ICOP Model 20/20, we were routinely frustrated by the poor performance of our former in-car video system, which malfunctioned on a regular basis. In contrast, the ICOP Model 20/20 has proven to be highly reliable. We have been thrilled with the system’s flawless performance, helping to restore our confidence in the power and necessity of in-car video. Moreover, thanks to ICOP, we firmly believe that our agency’s effectiveness in the field has been materially enhanced.”