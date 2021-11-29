Rekor announces Waycare Subsidiary Wins CES Innovation Award in the Smart Cities Category

Company secures prestigious tech award for AI-powered traffic management platform

Today, Rekor announced that its Waycare subsidiary has been named as a CES® 2022 Innovation Award honoree in the ‘Smart Cities’ category. This annual awards program from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) honors the most innovative companies in consumer technology before the influential CES 2022 event, which takes place from January 5-8, 2022 in Las Vegas and online.

Waycare, which was acquired by Rekor in August of 2021, is a cloud-based software platform that provides applications for traffic and transit management powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The company’s co-founder, Noam Maital, will accept the award on behalf of the company during the CES 2022’s Innovation Awards Showcase in January. “It’s an honor to be recognized for this prestigious award,” said Maital, “It’s a nod to all the hard work that our team has put into the solution, and now that we’re part of Rekor, we plan to build out these capabilities significantly.”

The Awards are judged by a panel of experts from several fields including consumer technology, engineering, design, and media. To find the standouts in each of the 27 categories, judges examined over 1800 entries, a record high.

Waycare is being recognized for how its platform can transform traffic management operations - enabling a more proactive approach. Waycare promotes cross-agency collaboration, allowing traffic management operators, law enforcement, freeway service patrol, and maintenance to all work together through the same platform. The interface provides real-time insights and forward-looking alerts to improve traffic management workflows and increase operational efficiency. Predictive insights are derived from Waycare’s proprietary algorithms that are trained on models using historical and real-time data. All these elements combined have resulted in agencies reporting a 21% increase in incident identification, 18% reduction in primary crashes on monitored roads, as well as faster incident identification - up to nine minutes quicker than traditional reporting methods.

CES 2022’s Innovation Awards Showcase will feature many of the winning companies’ technology. To learn more about Rekor’s winning technology visit https://www.ces.tech/Innovation-Awards/Honorees/2022/Honorees/W/Waycare,-a-subsidiary-of-Rekor-Systems.aspx.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter, and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous, and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning. and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology, the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights, and predictions that increase roadway safety.