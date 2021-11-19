Rekor One™ expands into three new cities Rekor

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) (“Rekor” or the “Company”), a global AI technology company with a mission to build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, announced that three new municipalities will deploy Rekor solutions to improve public safety.

The cities of Topeka, KS, Nampa, ID and Watertown, NY have each selected the Rekor One™ vehicle intelligence platform in partnership with their respective police departments.

“Rekor One™ is providing these new customers an opportunity to increase public safety by giving law enforcement state-of-the-art technology. But what’s unique about Rekor One is that the same soft infrastructure we deploy for the law enforcement mission can be leveraged by other local government agencies to address a wide variety of issues,” said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO of Rekor. “This type of intelligent infrastructure is a tremendous advantage for our cities as they work to not only become safer, but smarter.”

