The New Digital Eyewitness ION Eclipse from Kustom Signals, Inc.

The Digital Eyewitness ION Eclipse is the next generation of digital in-car video from Kustom Signals. An open architecture design allows maximum flexibility to customize the system initially and upgrade with future technology.

The ION Eclipse includes three industry standard compression schemes: MPEG1, MPEG2 and MPEG4, with a choice of recording rates for each compression standard. The compression is user selectable and can be easily changed even after the system is installed.

The Digital Eyewitness ION Eclipse offers multiple file storage options including hard drive (HDD), DVD-RAM and Compact Flash as well as multiple file transfer options, including manual, hard-wired and wireless.

Kustom Signals offers several controller/monitor configurations for the ION Eclipse to meet vehicle or department requirements. Customers have the option of using an integrated overhead console with monitor; mounting the monitor and controller separately; or using a mobile computer as the system’s controller/monitor.

The Digital Eyewitness ION Eclipse includes up to three minutes of pre-event recording to ensure events that occur just prior to a record activation are captured. Optional features include ClearComm DSS (a 900 MHz Digital Spread Spectrum wireless audio system), crash record activation and GPS.

For additional information on the Digital Eyewitness ION Eclipse or other Kustom Signals products call 1-800-4KUSTOM or visit www.kustomsignals.com

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals Inc., a Public Safety Equipment Company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies.