Washington, North Carolina Police Agencies choose ICOP Digital

LENEXA, Kan. — ICOP Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICOP) , an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, today announced that the Company has received a $150,000 initial purchase order from a police department in the State of Washington providing for its near full fleet deployment of ICOP Model 20/20(R)-W digital in-car video systems. The agency’s fleet is currently comprised of 35 patrol vehicles.

In addition, the Company has recently processed a follow-on order from a police agency in North Carolina engaged in deploying ICOP Model 20/20-W units in its fleet of 100 patrol cars. The initial order for approximately $74,000 was processed in late March, while the recent re-order totaled approximately $35,000.

ICOP Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICOP) operates on the core principle that 'without local security, there is no national security.' It endeavors to protect people, assets and profits for communities with innovative, mission-critical security, surveillance and communication solutions. The Company engineers, manufactures and markets mobile and stationary surveillance products for use in the public and private sectors, and facilitates the delivery of live video to first responders.

The ICOP Model 20/20(R)-W, ICOP's flagship, award-winning product, is the leading digital in-car video recorder system for law enforcement. ICOP LIVE(TM) delivers live streaming video to and from first responder vehicles and headquarters, empowering first responders with enhanced real-time situational awareness and actionable intelligence, optimizing the outcome of a crisis. ICOP LIVE delivers live video wirelessly to first responders over any wireless network and to multiple internet enabled Windows(R) devices simultaneously. The ICOP Model 4000(TM), ICOP's newest advanced surveillance solution, is the next generation transit/rail DVR system.

