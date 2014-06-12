WatchGuard Video Introduces Waterproof and Ruggedized 4REm, Motorcycle Video System

Industry Leading 4RE is Now Ready for Life on Two Wheels

Allen, TX,: WatchGuard Video, the world’s largest manufacturer of in-car video systems for law enforcement, announced today the production release of the WatchGuard 4REm™ Wireless Motorcycle Video System. 4REm utilizes a new high intensity waterproof LCD display, waterproof camera, industrial grade solid state hard drive, and model-specific motorcycle mounting hardware.

Designed for the Harshest Environments

“Our new motorcycle system is designed to provide years of trouble-free service while being operated in a high vibration, outdoor environment,” stated Robert Vanman, founder and CEO of WatchGuard Video. “4REm utilizes fully industrial grade components (instead of commercial grade components) and the display / control panel features a cast aluminum sealed housing (instead of plastic or Polycarbonate). This helps give 4REm the superior look and feel customers expect from WatchGuard plus it helps ensure the system lasts much longer in the field.”

Easy on the Batteries

Since motorcycles are not intended to run power hungry electronics, the 4REm system is designed to be extremely power efficient. The entire system consumes only 1.6 amps while recording and it drops to just over 1/1,000th of an amp when in standby mode. This ensures it will not drain the motorcycle’s battery.

Fully Integrated with Evidence Library™ and ELX™

The 4REm system leverages the same video management platforms used by WatchGuard 4RE™ in-car video systems. This allows agencies that currently operate 4RE in-car systems to seamlessly add 4REm motorcycle units into their fleet and manage all of their video systems with the same video management platform. The motorcycle system supports both USB and Wireless video transfer.

Continuing the Largest Development Effort to Date

WatchGuard Video has already invested over 125 engineering man-years into the 4RE video platform and is continuing to add new features and expanded capabilities to both the hardware and the Evidence Library video management software. This level of engineering investment dramatically eclipses any competing products in the industry.

About WatchGuard Video

WatchGuard Video is the world’s largest manufacturer of law enforcement video systems, supplying in-car and wearable video solutions to nearly 1/3rd of all Law Enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Canada. WatchGuard conducts all engineering and manufacturing from the company’s 68,000 square foot high-tech facility located in Allen, Texas.