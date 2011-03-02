XTS CORP Proudly Announces the Appointment of Ramon Duran as VP of Product Development

Miami, FL - XTS Corp. is delighted to announce the appointment of Ramon Duran as the new V.P. of Product Development. He will be focusing on bringing to the market the best and the latest in security systems. Having worked 10 years for Samsung/GVI as V.P of Product Development and Product Manager Ramon brings to us his extensive and incomparable knowledge, and business expertise. Also, he previously worked as system integrator for ADI which gives him a comparative advantage. As a field engineer, Ramon also directed engineering details of some high profile projects like the biggest urban surveillance project in Mexico city that has deployed few thousands IP domes in the streets of Mexico city, other project with few hundred IP domes in Colombia, and years ago the port of Miami Florida. He also has extensive expertise developing products for the distribution marketplace and retail industry used by the leaders of these highly competitive segments of the Market.

As applications Engineer Ramon Duran is always in the search of the next great idea powered by the new technologies in the industry, market status awareness and trends analysis. Thanks to his ability to balance Engineering and Business aspects of the surveillance industry, as Vice-president Duran will work cross departments to keep and develop new businesses for esteemed XTS customers leading the market in their respective countries of operation. His aggressive approach towards developing impeccable technology for all security projects and his successful career were two key elements that assured XTS Ramon was the right person for the job.

“We wanted to assign the responsibility to someone who truly sees the potential of our brand, and has the expertise to execute. There is no doubt this is a huge opportunity for us to accelerate the growth of the XTS brand and culture” said Freddy Madriz President of the Company. Very confident of his success within the XTS family, Ramon will begin working out of the Headquarters’ office in Medley Florida immediately.

About XTS CORP Company

XTS Corp is one of the fastest growing independent manufacturers of video security equipment with global presence in the market. We provide a complete line of Video security systems like CCTV and Fiber Optic transmission products for all surveillance needs. XTS was founded by a group of recognized entrepreneurs and professionals of the security industry. Together we offer over 50 years of collective experience in engineering, sales, business development, project design, Product development, distribution strategies and marketing in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. Founded in 2004, the company is headquartered in Medley, Florida, USA with regional offices in Mexico, Central America, and South America. All our manufacturing facilities are ISO certified and our core products have been tested and approved to meet the UL, CE, RoHS, IP and FCC standards