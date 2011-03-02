XTS will be Exhibiting the Latest Technology Security Solutions in Two of the Most Important Security Shows in Latin America

XTS will be present at the EXPO Seguridad Mexico show April 14th to the 16th. Also, Brazil will see XTS live Demos and new products at the ISC EXPO Brazil, April 26th to 28th.

About XTS CORP Company

XTS Corp is one of the fastest growing independent manufacturers of video security equipment with global presence in the market. We provide a complete line of Video security systems like CCTV and Fiber Optic transmission products for all surveillance needs. XTS was founded by a group of recognized entrepreneurs and professionals of the security industry. Together we offer over 50 years of collective experience in engineering, sales, business development, project design, Product development, distribution strategies and marketing in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. Founded in 2004, the company is headquartered in Medley, Florida, USA with regional offices in Mexico, Central America, and South America. All our manufacturing facilities are ISO certified and our core products have been tested and approved to meet the UL, CE, RoHS, IP and FCC standards